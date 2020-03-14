Reggae legends UB40 will bring UK tour to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham later this year

UB40 have announced one of their biggest UK tours yet, including a gig at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 19.

The UK reggae legends will be playing tracks from their latest album For The Many, alongside classics such as Red Red Wine, Food for Thought and many more.

UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978. The band consists of nine members: Robin Campbell, Brian Travers, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan, Duncan Campbell, Martin Meredith, Laurence Parry, and Tony Mullings.

Their debut album Signing Off was released in 1980 and is considered to be one of the greatest reggae albums ever released by a British band. Since then, they have had 40 UK hit singles and sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Their albums have resided in the UK’s Top 75 album chart for a combined period of 11 years.

For more on the gig, click here. For more stories, you can click here or here.