Riverdance returns for 25th anniversary show at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Dance fans have a great time in store when the Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show reaches the area.

Currently touring the UK, it comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from March 16 to 18.

This is a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved family favourite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

On April 30, 1994, Riverdance burst onto the world stage as part of the ground-breaking production that was the Eurovision Song Contest, electrifying the thousands present in Dublin’s Point Theatre and 300 million TV viewers. Conceived by producer Moya Doherty, with music composed by Bill Whelan and choreography by Michael Flatley, Jean Butler and Mavis Ascott, in just seven minutes Riverdance changed the face of Irish dance forever.

After two and a half decades of world touring, Riverdance return to the UK in 2020. Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show catapults the show into the 21st century, completely immersing audiences in the extraordinary and elemental power of its music and dance.

Composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Fans of all ages are still in love with the magic of Riverdance – the original and, of course, the best.

