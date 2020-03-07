Rock City gig in Nottingham on Louise's latest UK tour

Pop star Louise is to perform at Rock City in Nottingham on March 18.

The Heavy Love tour will be Louise’s first full UK tour since her sell out Intimate and Live mini tour at the start of 2018.

It will see Louise performing songs from the new album Heavy Love plus a selection of her greatest hits.

Louise rose to fame as one quarter of pop super group Eternal, the first girl band ever to sell more than one million copies of an album with their 1993 debut Always & Forever.

As a solo artist, Louise has had 18 consecutive top solo 20 singles, six with Eternal and 12 solo.

This is a performer with a great history of music making and her gig in Nottingham is not to be missed.

For more on the gig, you can click here. You can also click here or here for more stories.