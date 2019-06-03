Ross Noble bringing new tour to Nottingham and Sheffield

Following his 2018 tour El Hablador, comedy legend and randomist Ross Noble has announced he is returning to stages across the UK for a spring 2020 tour of his brand-new show Humournoid.

And the tour will include dates at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on May 7 and Sheffield City Hall on April 28.

What happens when pure comedy takes human form?

What happens when a creature is created and bred to do stand up?

Nobody knows because that isn’t a thing.

What is a thing is Ross Noble doing a show and you can come and see it.

READ THIS: Jonathan Pie is savaging the news on tour this autumn.

Ross’s on-stage credits include 16 nationwide comedy tours and his recent critically acclaimed performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.

As well as his on-stage work, Ross is a regular on national UK TV and radio programmes such as QI (BBC2), Have I Got News for You (BBC1) and Just a Minute (BBC Radio 4) and Ross Noble: Off Road (Dave).

In late 2018, he also presented his own surreal magazine show for radio, Britain In Bits (BBC Radio 4).

Tickets for all tour dates are available from Thursday, June 6 here.