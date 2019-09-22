Russian music aces launch new Nottingham Classics season

Don’t miss a visit by the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 3.

The 2019-2020 Nottingham Classics season will be launched in spectacular style by this performance.

Conducted by Yuri Simonov, the concert boasts a spirited and lively programme.

Tchaikovsky is well represented in the concert by two pieces. You can hear the Russian composer’s rousing Marche Slave and highlights from the ballet score to Swan Lake.

The concert also features leading performer Peter Donohoe (pictured) as the soloist in Rachmaninov’s Fourth Piano Concerto.

The programme is completed by the suite from Khachaturian’s ballet Gayaneh, including the famous Sabre Dance.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photo credit for Peter Donohoe picture: Chris Christodoulou