See a real beauty of a panto at Nottingham Playhouse later this year

Get your tickets nice and early to see Sleeping Beauty, this year’s Nottingham Playhouse panto.

Directed and written by ‘panto king’ Kenneth Alan Taylor and starring some of your favourite actors from previous festive family shows at the venue, Sleeping Beauty’s run takes place from November 22 to January 11.

With spectacular costumes, stunning sets, plenty of belly-laughs and magical musical numbers, the legendary panto is perfect for a festive treat.

The kingdom is sent into a cursed sleep when Sleeping Beauty pricks her finger on bad fairy Maleficent’s spinning wheel.

Can her brave friends foil the evil fairy’s plans?

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

