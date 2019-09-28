See a top Roy Orbison tribute show at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Barry Steele and Friends - The Roy Orbison Story is not to be missed when it comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 19.

Barry Steele is set to put the rock back into ‘The Big O’ as he takes to the stage to

commemorate this legend in the West End production The Roy Orbison Story.

Get ready for an upbeat night of solid gold hits and contemporary genius as Barry and a cast of

musicians and singers, celebrate the 80s when The Big O was on the cusp of a phenomenal return to super stardom.

Barry is joined on stage a five-piece band and sensational guest pianist Boogie Williams as the

production presents original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison.

Barry Steele has been stunning audiences with his uncanny ability to recreate the vocal talents of the

legendary Roy Orbison, winning rave reviews across the globe.

Call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

You can also click here and click here for more stories.