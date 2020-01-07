See DIIO perform rock tribute in Eastwood this week

Rock fans are in for a treat when DIIO perform their tribute act in Eastwood.

The band plays the music of Ronnie James Dio and can be seen at Eastwood Wine Vaults this Friday (January 10).

Currently touring the UK, DIIO play the finest of Ronnie James Dio's solo work plus the classics he recorded with Black Sabbath and Rainbow.

Fronted by Matt Duggan, who effortlessly reproduces the vocal power of Dio, the band also includes Sack Sabbath guitarist Russ Saxton and drummer Peter Mather, plus bass virtuoso Tony Clark.

You can expect killer versions of Stargazer, Don't Talk To Strangers, Holy Diver, Heaven And Hell, Kill The King and many more.

Entry, as a special thanks to loyal East Midlands fans is free, and doors open at 8pm. Early arrival is recommended.

For more information, call 07903 610487.

