See immersive version of Jesus Christ Superstar at St Mary’s Church in Nottingham later this month

Come and see a production of hit show Jesus Christ Superstar at St Mary’s Church, Nottingham, from July 11 to 13.

This will be the UK’s first immersive production of the multi-award-winning rock musical.

Local company Tom Bond Amateur Productions, in arrangement with The Musical Company Ltd, is bringing this unique production to the city.

Following the traditional music and lyrics of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this production is unique in the way it involves the audience.

Musical director Tom Bond (pictured) explained: “I am very intrigued by the idea of combining a serious theatrical production with an immersive audience experience.

“I love helping talented amateurs maximise their potential on stage. This is one of the most exciting opportunities I could have imagined being a part of.

“We will be taking the audience back to Jerusalem in 30AD. They might want to dress appropriately!”

On arrival, the audience will be welcomed with jugs of wine and fresh fruit, which was traditional fare in ancient Jerusalem, to get them into the mood.

The performers are of a high standard with local celebrity Andy Quinn, who had his first brush with fame as the Unexpected Star of the Show on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, taking on the role of Judas.

The ‘Singing Fireman’ will be joined by a cast made up of local talent.

“Our cast of Jesus Christ Superstar is truly amazing, comprising local people from different walks of life who share a common interest - sincere dedication and a love of the theatre,” added Tom.

Shows start at 7.30pm, with a reception from 6.45pm to allow the audience to enjoy the extraordinary atmosphere of the wonderful venue.

Tickets cost £30 and are available by clicking here.

