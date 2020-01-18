See Legends Of American Country show at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Country music fans are in for a treat at Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 7.

Now seen by more than 300,000 people, the hugely popular hit show, Legends of American Country, is set to make its Mansfield return - and what a night of toe tapping country music it’s going to

be.

The show is enjoying huge success this year with more than 100 sold out shows at prestigious theatres all across the UK and features four fantastic singers with Joe Moore, James McGarrity, Anthony McBrien and Tracey

McAuley.

They perform the hit songs of icons like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette and Don Williams to name a few.

The show is not to be missed by country music fans.

Tickets are available by calling the box office on 01623 633133 or by clicking here.

