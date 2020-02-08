See Nerina Pallot when tour comes to Nottingham venue

Don’t miss a gig by talented performer Nerina Pallot when she comes to Nottingham later this year.

Her gig will be at Nottingham’s Bodega Social Club on Saturday, June 6.

The Brit and Ivor Novello nominated singer- songwriter has always remained very much her own woman.

Now six albums and numerous EPs into her career, she has announced a UK tour to celebrate the release of her seventh album, and to do what she does best - wow audiences with her flawless voice, musicianship and critically acclaimed songcraft.

All this acclaim has been achieved without a hit single in more than a decade and next to no radio and TV exposure. Over the years, her high quality music and live performances have built up a loyal fanbase who know a good thing when they hear it.

