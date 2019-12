Shinedown can be seen in action at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 14 as special guests of Alter Bridge.

Shinedown’s uplifting new single Get Up, from chart-topping album Attention Attention, has been moving listeners with its offer of hope, empathy and encouragement in the face of personal struggles.

It aims to offer a light in a time of darkness, especially with mental health issues.

Click here for more details on the band. You can also click here or click here for more stories.