See stunning and fresh production of Cabaret this week at Nottingham Theatre Royal

It has been a long time since Cabaret toured but this stunningly fresh and imaginative revival (Nottingham Theatre Royal this week) makes the wait worthwhile, writes John Shawcroft.

It all starts at the German border on New Year’s Eve 1930 when struggling American writer, Cliff Bradshaw (Charles Hagerty) seeking inspiration for a debut novel, arrives in Berlin.

He finds cheap lodgings with Fraulein Schneider (Anita Harris), where Frauline Kost (Basienka Blake) ‘entertains’ clients.

In this way, Bradshaw is introduced to the sleaze of Berlin but he has barely scratched the surface. He discovers the downmarket infamous Kit Kat Club, where the central character, the free-spirited, uninhibited English girl Sally Bowles, sings nightly in between sips of gin.

Life is never the same for anybody who meets Sally as Bradshaw quickly discovers.

Kara Lily Hayworth starred to critical acclaim in the title role of Cilla The Musical; now she excels in an even meatier part as Sally, in the tragic-comic part made famous by Liza Minnelli in the film.

Her voice carries the day, as she handles the show’s big numbers, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time and Cabaret, with smooth confidence and clarity.

The show’s standout, however, is the multi-talented John Partridge as Emcee, bidding you Wilkommen to the Kit Kat, vividly demonstrating Weimer Berlin’s reputation as a sassy, sizzling cesspool of debauchery and decadence.

Anything goes as Partridge and Hayworth turn this into one of the best Cabaret performances most theatergoers have seen.

Fast-paced, with rapid scene changes, humour galore is injected into this dark, raunchy musical, which is an absolute triumph for the entire cast.

John Kander and Fred Ebb’s songs have stood the test of time and every lyric fits the story, every high kick adding to the thrills.

Amidst all this sleaze, there are some very touching moments involving Fraulein Schneider and the German Jew Herr Schultz (James Paterson), notably the proposal scene and engagement party.

In the first half, there are hints of what is to come. Bradshaw obtains a copy of Mein Kampf, to catch up on German politics. His friend Ernst Ludwig (Nick Tizzard) disappears for mysterious meetings and turns up at the engagement party in a Nazi armband, to warn Fraulein Schneider that she would be unwise to go ahead with a marriage to a German Jew.

One of Frauline Kost’s ‘visitors’ is a Hitler look-a-like sailor and Emcee’s Tomorrow Belongs to Me carries a hint of foreboding.

Amongst the sleaze, stockings and a bit of nudity lies this sense of impending gloom as the days of Hitler’s Chancellorship draw nigh. The crossroads beckon – but few take note, for after all, life is a cabaret.

Bradshaw heads for home (echoes here of Christopher Isherwood’s novel Goodbye to Berlin, on which the show is based) and Sally goes her own sweet way.

And then that shocking ending. At times during the evening, Partridge enjoyed some splendid audience rapport but you could hear a pin drop as the gas chambers beckon, with the Hitler regime closing down Berlin’s cabarets and clamping down on every aspect of the city’s decadent lifestyle – and, of course, the Jews.

A golden age had passed – but if you want to recreate it, put down the knitting, the book and the broom and go to see it, old chum.

