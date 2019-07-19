See The Story Of Guitar Heroes at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Guitar fans are in for a real treat thanks to a show coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year.

The Story of Guitar Heroes can be seen at the venue on September 8 with the performance starting at 7.30pm.

This is a dynamic show which transports you through time: from the 1950s with artistes such as Chuck Berry and Hank Marvin from The Shadows, including gifted legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page, through to modern day players such as the great Brian May and the electrifying Steve Vai, to name but a few.

Presented by guitar virtuoso Phil Walker, this show’s etalented band uses more than 30 guitars to recreate and accurately reproduce the sound and ambience of each guitar hero.

Featuring video footage of historical moments, with state-of-the-art lighting and delivered with a light-hearted vibe, this makes for a truly enjoyable evening.

Now in its fifth year, The Story of Guitar Heroes has become increasingly popular not only with many guitar players and musicians, but with people and families of all ages.

For ticket details, you call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

