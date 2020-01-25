See top tribute act Coldplace at Mansfield Palace Theatre

If you need a Coldplay fix and are disappointed they’re not touring new album Everyday Life, head to Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 23, to see the next best thing, the leading tribute Coldplace.

Coldplay fans, new and old, will be able to experience the music of the iconic British band in a fabulous Coldplace performance of anthems, along with new tracks from their latest album, released at the end of last year.

Mansfield Palace Theatre will be the first date of the 2020 tour and Coldplace intend to kick it off with a bang. Expect lasers and confetti to set the stage for an explosive performance of hits.

This will be Coldplace’s third year of theatre tours in the UK, but when not performing here they tour all round the world, in a staggering 39 countries to date.

