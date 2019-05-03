Sherlock Holmes thriller The Sign Of Four comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon

Blackeyed Theatre bring a thrilling new adaptation of The Sign of Four to the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre on May 21.

Adapted and directed by Nick Lane, with music composed by Tristan Parkes, this spectacular world premiere touring production is taken from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s second Sherlock Holmes novel.

When Mary Morstan arrives at Baker Street to request help following the mysterious disappearance of her father, Sherlock Holmes and his companion Dr Watson are plunged into a murky world of deception and a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

Crammed full of adventure, romance, comedy and, of course, one or two rather brilliant deductions, this faithful adaptation will combine original live music, high energy theatricality and ensemble storytelling.

The cast features Luke Barton as Sherlock Holmes and Joseph Derrington as Dr John Watson.

Director Nick Lane commented: “I don’t think I know anyone over the age of ten who doesn’t know at least the name Sherlock Holmes. He is part of the literary fabric of this country - hugely popular and hugely adaptable - and his cases with Watson are a blueprint for so many crime novels, films, TV shows and theatre.

“We have approached this adaptation in a stylised way which will appeal to avid fans of the novel, as well as those who simply want to come to the theatre and enjoy a rattling good crime story!

