This year's classic pantomime at Nottingham Playhouse is a sparkling production of Sleeping Beauty.

This Christmas family favourite – which is once again written and directed by Kenneth Alan Taylor in his 36th pantomime with the Playhouse - is up and running now in a whirlwind of sparkling costumes, stunning sets, silliness and songs.

Returning to the stage at the venue are actor Tim Frater as Jerry the Jester, Rebecca Little as Queen Gertrude and Darren Southworth as King Hubert. The unmissable John Elkington also be continues his legendary run as pantomime Dame, in the role of Nurse Tilly Trott.

Joining them this year are fresh, new talent in the form of Maddie Harper as Princess Rosalind, and Louise Dalton as the dashing Prince Alexander. The good Fairy Wisheart will be played by Lisa Ambalavanar, while Toyin Ayedun-Alasa will bring the bad fairy Maleficent to life.

Kenneth Alan Taylor said: “Sleeping Beauty is a classic tale of magic and bravery that has captured imaginations for generations. I cannot wait to bring this story to the stage of Nottingham Playhouse in true pantomime style. Families will love it; whether it’s their first-ever pantomime or an annual festive tradition.”

Sleeping Beauty can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse until Saturday, January 11. For ticket information, you can call the box office on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

