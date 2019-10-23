Star cellist Laura Van Der Heijden to appear at Royal Concert Hall with Prague Symphony Orchestra

The Prague Symphony Orchestra will be performing in the Nottingham Classics season at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 13.

The 2012 BBC Young Musician of the Year winner Laura Van Der Heijden will be the guest soloist in a performance of Martinu’s Cello Concerto No 1.

The programme, to be conducted by Pietari Inkinen, will also feature Smetana’s Overture and Three Dances from The Bartered Bride, and Dvorak’s hugely popular Symphony No 9, ‘From The New World’.

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9895555

