Star magician Richard Jones will bring latest show Escape to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Britain's Got Talent sensation Richard Jones will be performing at Mansfield Palace Theatre later this month.

See the star magician in action at the Leeming Street venue on Friday, February 28, in his latest show, Escape.

Richard Jones was the winner of Britain’s Got Talent and is a British Army soldier as well as one of the world’s greatest magicians in The Magic Circle. He recently had audiences on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions completely captivated.

The mesmerising Lance Corporal will confirm exactly what made him the stand out act to win Britain’s top talent show in 2016, and still is the only magician to have won the show.

On his tour of Escape, Richard endeavours to break the boundaries of the mind with his ‘magic with meaning’, debuting a further twist on some of his newest magic.

