Strictly Come Dancing stars Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are heading for Royal Concert Hall next year

The Joe and Dianne Show can be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 18.

You can expect music, comedy and of course a little bit of dance in this never-before-seen variety show from Strictly Come Dancing finalists Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell.

Together for their first ever joint tour, The Joe & Dianne Show will give audiences an evening of performance, full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs, guaranteed to leave fans of all ages spellbound.

The show hits the road in March and April for only 20 shows across the country.

Talking about the upcoming tour, Joe and Dianne said: “We’re so excited to be presenting a brand new show directly for our fans. We have loved performing together over the last 12 months both on stage, TV and online and we cannot wait to bring this live tour to a city near you.”

Photo credit: Trevor Leighton