Susan Boyle bringing The Ten Tour to Nottingham

Britain's Got Talent icon Susan Boyle is heading back out on tour for the first time in four years next year.

And she will perform at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on March 6.

Celebrating ten years since her unforgettable BGT audition catapulted her to global fame, a phenomenal recording career and her new album Ten, released last month, Susan is continuing the celebrations into 2020 with a brand new show starting in Scotland and touring around prestigious theatres and concert halls across the UK.

The tour will be a spectacular concert, featuring her greatest hits and some new genres of music in an honest and intimate show that will inspire and delight her myriad of fans.

She said: "I’m thrilled to be coming back on tour after four years and starting in Scotland, one of the best audiences in the world.

"I am also excited to be able to perform songs that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from me.

"I like to surprise, I left the world surprised ten years ago and I want to surprise my fans again."

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, June 7 on 0115 9895555 or online.