Swinging At The Cotton Club comes to Nottingham Playhouse soon

Music fans won't want to miss the show Swinging At The Cotton Club when it comes to Nottingham Playhouse on January 17.

Featuring The Lindy Hop Dance Company and The Harry Strutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra, you can take a step back into 1920s and ’30s New York City and through the doors of Harlem’s hottest nightclub, The Cotton Club.

Swinging at The Cotton Club is the action-packed show celebrating the music and dance of the Cotton Club.

In this show, the exhilarating dance and music of the Cotton Club is recreated by the fabulous Lindy Hop Dance Company, alongside The Harry Strutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra, featuring American vocalist Marlene Hill and compere/vocalist Megs Etherington.

Tickets are £18 to £22.

For availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9419419 or click here.

