Tickets on sale on Friday to see McFly at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham next year

McFly will play Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 10, 2020, as part of an exciting 11-date arena tour of the UK.

With seven UK number one singles, five top-ten albums, six sell-out tours and ten million records sold worldwide, McFly are one of the most significant British pop acts of the 21st century.

Since hitting the big time as the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to number one — beating The Beatles’ long-standing record — Tom, Danny, Dougie and Harry have become one of our best-loved bands, not to mention major stars in their own right.

After McFly’s most recent public perfomances as a quartet — which included a full UK tour and four consecutive sold-out dates in London that also gave birth to the pop phenomenon that was McBusted — the guys felt the need for some time apart.

But there has really only been one question on the lips of McFly fans everywhere: when will their favourite band be back on stage together? Now, for those not lucky enough to have bagged a ticket for their November show, the moment has come.

This announcement of McFly’s return to touring comes hot on the heels of the release of the fantastic Lost Songs. This sensational original material from the McFly vaults accumulated after the release of their last album, Above The Noise, and before the launch of McBusted.

By way of thanking their fans for supporting them with such enthusiasm over the years, the guys are in the process of making this music, originally intended for their unreleased sixth album, freely available on Spotify and all major platforms, one song per week.

The Lost Songs is the material all McFly devotees have been clamouring for years to hear. It is classic McFly, and now, at last, it will be freely available to every one of their millions of fans across the world.

Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday, September 20, with prices starting from £51.60 with a maximum of six tickets per person.

All prices listed include administration and facility fee. Hospitality packages are available.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. You can also call 0843 373 3000 or get them in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

