Tickets on sale this Friday for Nottingham and Sheffield dates on Shakespears Sister’s reunion tour

Chart-topping duo Shakespears Sister have announced their official reunion as a band, 26 years after they originally disbanded.

Their new tour will include performances at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 31 and then Sheffield City Hall on November 4.

Tickets for the tour dates go on general sale on Friday, May 10.

Shakespears Sister will also release a Singles Collection, titled Singles Party on July 19.

The album features two new tracks, as well as classic hits from the duo’s back catalogue.

Speaking about the reunion, Siobhan Fahey said: “Neither of us wanted to go into it if there was anything apart from friendship and unity. We did not want a repeat of 1992. Life’s too short. So I think we just explored it slowly. I realised what a perfect writing partner she (Marcella Detroit) is for me…there’s some sort of weird fusion of energies that feels fated. It’s like this third entity exists that is neither me nor her, it’s the two of us”

Marcella Detroit added: “There was no stopping this. It was like this snowball that just kept on gathering more and more speed. I think we’ve come to a point where we respect and understand each other more than we ever could have back then. That’s the simplest way to put it.

“We’ve come to a mutual understanding of and respect for who each other are. It’s just about acceptance - acceptance of who we both are, for each other and to each other”

Shakespears Sister’s debut album, 1989’s Sacred Heart was a top ten record and spawned the band’s first hit single, You’re History, which also went top ten.

Even greater success followed with a second album, Hormonally Yours, in 1992. Amongst its hit singles was Stay, which remained at number one for eight weeks.

Click here for more.

You can also click here for another music story.