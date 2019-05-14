Tickets on sale this Friday to see King of Waltz Andre Rieu at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Waltz king André Rieu is coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 7, 2020, and tickets to see the Dutch maestro and his Johann Strauss Orchestra go on general sale from 10am on Friday, May 17.

Dubbed the Maestro of the Masses by The New York Times, André Rieu will front his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra - the largest private orchestra in the world - the Platin Tenors and many international soloists.

André Rieu has built an empire out of a worldwide classical music touring act. Around 110 people go on the road with him each year. 2018 was the Dutch violinist and conductor’s most successful year, with more than 700,000 tickets sold worldwide, including a date in Nottingham.

Audiences can look forward to fantastic melodies from film, musical, opera and operetta as well as traditional music, including the waltz, in an unforgettable evening of music and dance.

Rieu has sold more than 40 million CDs and DVDs (his current albums are Romantic Moments II - CD and Love in Maastricht – DVD). He has reached 30 number one chart positions and 500 platinum awards. His YouTube videos have reached more than a billion views so far and 4.5 million subscribers follow the King of Waltz on Facebook.

Prices start from £51.60. All prices listed include an administration and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased on 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA. You can also click here.

You can click here for another entertainment story.