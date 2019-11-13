Tickets up for grabs to see Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra at Retford Majestic Theatre

The Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra are to perform an eagerly-awaited concert at Retford Majestic Theatre on December 1 and we have two pairs of tickets up for grabs in our latest competition.

Since launching in February 2017, the Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra (NMTO) has developed into an acclaimed ensemble.

Starting out with a Facebook group of around 50 people, the first play-through in April 2017 featured an orchestra of 30 and five singers.

Since then, the Facebook group has grown to more than 1,000 members, and the mailing list has grown to more than 500.

The most recent play-through saw 65 in the orchestra and 35 singers. NMTO also ran its first Youth event (a Side-by-Side play-through) in April 2019, which comprised more than 50 young people from Nottinghamshire attending and enjoying the day.

The musical director is Brady Mould (pictured), originally from Worksop but now working professionally in London.

The aim for the orchestra is to have wonderful time together as an ensemble, and play great-sounding music. It gives musicians the chance to meet others, and NMTO has established a hub for the performing arts in the area.

This year’s performance, NMTO in Concert, is about celebrating success, as well as highlighting local talent.

NMTO will invite The MOB (junior group to Retford Operatic Society) to join them and sing some numbers with the NMTO orchestra and ensemble. The concert will also feature the return of Gabriella Williams (pictured), a professional performer who started her journey in performing with The MOB many years ago.

Her mum, Liz, is still the director and her gran, Betty, is still the choreographer.

join us in a night celebrating the magic of the theatre. This year’s concert takes you on an exciting journey through the history of the musical, from Showboat to Mamma Mia! and Wicked, with everything in between. It features West End guests, archive video footage and your favourite musical theatre hits.

The 45-piece orchestra and chorus of both professional and local singers will also present a Festive Finale, sure to leave you all in the Christmas spirit just in time for the big day. Showcasing the talents of local musicians and singers with a passion for musical theatre, the third NMTO public appearance will be a night you will remember.

Tickets are £16 each and available on 01777 706866 or online by clicking here.

You can also enter a competition with two pairs of tickets up for grabs to see the concert.

To be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets in our competition, answer the following question correctly: in which month and year did NMTO’s first readthrough take place.

Email your answer to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk

Entries need to reach us by 9am on November 20.

The prize is supplied by the promoter.

You must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner. Please note that if you don’t do this, you will be not be eligble to win.

The first two correct entries drawn after the closing date for entries will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found online. The editor’s decision is final.

Photo credit for Brady Mould picture: Rob Carr