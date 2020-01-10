Top folk outfit Manran to play Nottingham venue in February

The multi award-winning band Mànran will play Lakeside Arts in Nottingham on Wednesday, February 19.

They will be bringing their lively, infectious music to the Djanogly Theatre in a performance getting under way at 7.30pm.

2020 marks ten years at the heart of the Scottish traditional music scene for the folk supergroup. Having been in high demand as a live act across the world with shows in more than 30 countries, Mànran are looking forward to playing to Nottingham audiences .

Mànran will celebrate their anniversary year with the unveiling of two new band members: Gaelic songstress Kim Carnie and guitar maestro Aidan Moodie. This exciting new line-up was unveiled for the first time when Mànran headlined the Hogmanay Show on Scotland’s BBC Alba channel.

