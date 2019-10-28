Top Lady Gaga tribute show performer Donna Marie is at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham this week

Number one Lady Gaga tribute and consecutive winner of Best National Female Tribute Artist, Donna Marie, brings her two-in-one show to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on November 1.

It features special guest Charlotte Pearce, who has won a competition to perform a ten-minute guest spot in A Star Is Born This Way.

The show also stars Adam Kelbie as Bradley Cooper and starts with the emotional journey of the hit film A Star Is Born.

The second half starts with the guest performance and is followed by a Lady Gaga party which will promise to get you singing along.

For more on the show and ticket availability, you can click here.

