Top Take That tribute Rule The World comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon

Take That fans are going to love the leading tribute show Rule The World when it comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 10.

This top production will take you through the musical highlights of Take That’s career.

From the moment the fresh faced boys first stepped on stage in the early 1990s, to Robbie’s huge success as a solo artist selling out three nights in Knebworth, it’s all here.

The show also features the hugely popular four-piece years and the big reunion everybody was waiting for in 2010 when all five members of Take That reunited for a brand new album and tour.

The show comes complete with a live backing band and dancers and is not to be missed.

For more, call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

