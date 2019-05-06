Totally Tina hits the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

It’s top tribute time soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre when the show Totally Tina visits on May 16.

See the hugely acclaimed performer Justine Riddoch in action.

The cast and crew of Totally Tina are pulling out all the stops this year with a brand new, custom-made performance featuring a whole host of fresh ideas, coupled with the band’s now famous humour.

The show is designed to make the audience feel that the legendary performer is right back in front of them, strutting her stuff.

This year’s production is a heady mix of nostalgia and surprise with all the favourite Tina Turner hits, her best duets, much-loved covers and the odd twist in the tale.

These include Simply The Best, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and Private Dancer to name a few. All the songs are enhanced by high energy dance routines.

Call 01623 633133 for tickets or you can click here.

You can also click here for another music story.

Photo by Keith Fletcher