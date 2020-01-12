Treat for Morecambe and Wise fans at Nottingham Playhouse

Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel will return to their celebrated portrayal of Morecambe and Wise when the show Eric And Ern tours the country again.

This latest tour is at Nottingham Playhouse on February 11 and 12.

Ian and Jonty have been performing and writing as Eric & Ern for more than five years. The research into their subjects is there for all to see in their accurate portrayal of the most successful and much loved British comedy duo of all.

Ian and Jonty put so much love into this warm homage that they secured a wonderful relationship with the families and estates of Morecambe & Wise – with all scripts shared and agreed before being performed.

A night for families to enjoy together, Eric & Ern proves that the timeless brilliance of Morecambe and Wise can entertain everyone from 8 to 108.

