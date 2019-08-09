You shall go to the ball when Cinderella comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre later this year

Make sure you get your tickets nice and early to see Cinderella, this year’s family pantomime at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

The production can be seen there from November 30 to January 5.

The glittering pantomime will star the returning Palace Theatre crowd favourite Adam Moss and alongside him in this eagerly-awaited show will be Melanie Walters (familiar from her role in Gavin and Stacey) plus kids’ TV presenter Olivia Birchenough.

For ticket availability, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or click here.

For more stories, you can click here or click here.

Photo by Robert Workman