Young talent to hit Nottingham Playhouse stage on Saturday in Sweeney Todd

Nottingham Playhouse’s Summer School is presenting a production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on Saturday, August 31, with performances at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

The play tells the tale of Fleet Street’s infamous barber and murderer Sweeney Todd, the evil Judge Turpin, and grotesque pie-maker Mrs Lovett.

Full of black humour, the production will be performed by a cast of young Nottinghamshire actors, led by a creatives from Nottingham Playhouse’s professional creative team.

Dawn Richmond-Gordon, participation specialist for Nottingham Playhouse said: “At Nottingham Playhouse, we’ve developed a strong tradition of fantastic summer productions performed by young people...

“Without a doubt, Sweeney Todd will be the biggest, boldest and bloodiest yet. I’m really enjoying directing our cast and seeing the play develop.”

Chloe Anne Bancroft, aged 18, is a part of the Sweeney Todd cast. She was also in Blood Brothers – another Summer School production – in 2018.

She added: “I’ve loved being a part of the Nottingham Playhouse summer schools. I really enjoy acting, but to step away from college and work with different directors, actors and techniques is great.

“At the summer school you get a say in how the play shapes up; you’re not just told what to do. I’ve especially enjoyed learning about the story of Sweeney Todd; it’s good to work on a play that’s a little bit different!”

Summer School is just one of the many ways that Nottingham Playhouse works with children and young adults, with several other programmes still recruiting. Its Young Company allows children from various age groups to make theatre with the guidance of theatre professionals.

To book tickets to see Sweeney Todd you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photo credit: Fraser Youngson