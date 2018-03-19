Cutting edge entertainment from opera aces at Palace Theatre

Swansea City Opera is back at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Sunday, March 25, to perform Rossini’s popular opera The Barber of Seville.

The company will present a revival of its hugely successful 2011 production of Rossini’s most famous opera, razor-sharp and full of twists and turns.

A young Spanish nobleman, Count Almaviva, is in love with the beautiful and rich Rosina, ward of the lecherous Doctor Bartolo, who plans his own marriage to her. Along comes the meddling Figaro, the town barber, and suddenly we have all the ingredients for confusion and mayhem.

From Figaro’s famous entrance aria Largo al factotum to the frenzy of the Act One finale, The Barber of Seville makes for a rollicking evening’s entertainment. Don’t miss this ultimate feel-good opera that is always cheerful and fun.

Swansea City Opera is known across the UK for its high, quality and engaging performances of comic opera and this sparkling performance will be no exception.

Sung in English, the production is set in period Seville, with outrageous 18th century costumes that complement the fizz and flare of Rossini’s musical genius, it is perfect both for the established operagoer, and those seeking to engage with opera for the first time.

There will be a pre-performance talk about the opera and production at 6.15pm given by the Artistic Director of Swansea City Opera, Brendan Wheatley.

Call the box office for ticket details on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk