Def Leppard roar into Sheffield and Nottingham to play Hysteria album in full

Superstar rockers Def Leppard return to Sheffield and Nottingham this month to perform the Hysteria album in full plus a string of their other hits.

The group, which cut their musical teeth in Steel City, can be assured of a huge welcome when they play at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on Friday, December 14.

They will be playing at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, December 8. Rick “Sav” Savage said: “After many requests from fans in the UK, I’m delighted that we can bring the whole “Hysteria” album to arenas across Britain and Ireland.”

The seminal 1987 Hysteria album is rightly seen as a landmark recording in the history of rock music. It was the album that saw Def Leppard conquer the world with global hits such as Animal, Pour Some Sugar On Me, Hysteria, Armageddon It, Love Bites, Woman and Rocket. The band will deliver Hysteria in full alongside other songs from their incredible catalogue.

Def Leppard will be supported by Cheap Trick.

