EastEnders star Shane Richie in West End hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie on tour to Sheffield and Nottingham

Award-winning West End hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be performed in Sheffield and Nottingham as part of a nationwide tour.

The show, which premiered at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre three years ago, returns to the city where it runs at the Lyceum Theatre from February 8 to 29. Nottingham’s Theatre Royal will host the production from April 20 to 25.

Winner of Best New Musical at the Whats On Stage Awards, London, the musical stars Layton Williams and much-loved EastEnders actor Shane Richie, who both reprise their West End roles.

On screen Layton is known for playing Kylie in the BBC’s Beautiful People and for playing the lead alongside Jack Whitehall in the BBC comedy Bad Education and follow-up film. He said: “I’ve loved my time in the West End but am beyond excited to be playing Jamie on tour!”

Shane, who is best known for his role as Alfie Moon in EastEnders, said: “I had such a fantastic time playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in the West End, so when I was offered the chance to be involved in the touring production I jumped at the opportunity to get back into those heels! I believe this show has such an important message for younger and older generations. I’m excited to be taking it to a larger audience around the UK.”

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the story of a 16-year-old lad who lives on a council estated in Sheffield. Jamie New doesn’t fit in, is terrified about the future and is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mum and surrounded by his friends, the teenager overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Layton Williams in Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

This funny, feel-good musical features catchy pop tunes by the lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells with lyrics by Tom McRae (Doctor Who).

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie features strong language and mild sexual references.

Sheffield tickets are priced from £15; call 0114 249 000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk; Nottingham tickets are priced from £17.50, call 0115 989 5555 or go to www.trch.co.uk