Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra to perform in Sherwood Forest

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra have announced a date in Sherwood Forest.

The performance has been planned as part of Forest Live. They are the third and final headline act appearing at Sherwood Pines in the annual summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

Jools Holland. Photo by Mary McCartney

Jools said: “We last played Sherwood Pines back in 200,3 so an appearance is long overdue. We are looking forward to making a welcome return to perform in such a wonderful setting.”

Jools and his orchestra have built up a loyal fanbase nationwide, with more than 30 years of touring. The 19-piece orchestra consists of pianist, organist, drummer, three female vocals, guitar, bass guitar, two tenor saxophones, two alto saxophones, baritone saxophone, three trumpets and three trombones.

Accompanying the group will be the gospel singer Ruby Turner, soul singer Louise Marshall, as well as original Squeeze member and powerhouse Gilson Lavis on drums. They will be joined by special guest and BRIT Award winner Eddi Reader.

Jools Holland & his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will perform at Sherwood Pines on Saturday, June 27.

Tickets go on sale from 9am Friday, March 13 from Forestry England. Call the Box Office on 03000 680400 to book or buy online at www.forestryengland.uk/music

Also performing this summer are Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds, on Friday, June 26, and co-headliners Will Young and James Morrison on Sunday, June 28.