See our pictures of the Nottinghamshire County Show

The event, on May 11, featured farming and equestrian events as well as entertainment, stalls and games and celebrated everything about Nottinghamshire's rural culture. See our gallery for pictures.
Hundreds of Nottinghamshire residents came together at Newark's Showground to celebrate everything the county has to offer - at the Nottinghamshire County Show.
