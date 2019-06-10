The Mousetrap theatre thriller brings Only Fools and Horses' Gwyneth Strong to Nottingham and Emmerdale's Susan Penhaligon to Chesterfield

Gwyneth, who played Cassandra in the TV sitcom, plays Mrs Boyle in the show's run in Nottingham Theatre Royal from June 17-22. Susan, whose TV credits include Bouquet of Barbed Wire, plays Mrs Boyle when the show visits Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre from October 7 to 12. To buy Nottingham tickets to to www.trch,co.uk; for Chesterfield tickets go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Susan Penhaligon plays Mrs Boyle in The Mousetrap when it tours to Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre from October 7 to 12.

David Alcock plays Mr Paravacini in The Mousetrap

Geoff Arnold takes the role of Detective Sgt Trotter in The Mousetrap.

Harriett Hare plays Mollie Ralston in The Mousetrap.

