Fun things to do in Nottinghamshire this half-term holiday Are you looking for things to do with your children over the half-term holiday? Nottinghamshire offers plenty of activities and attractions and they won't cost you the earth. Find a new hobby. Orienteering for juniors takes place at Kings Park, Retford, on February 19 and at The Canch, Worksop, on February 21, from 10am to 3pm. Go to Rufford Abbey Country Park's Enchanted Forest to hunt the resident dragon and tell your secrets to the Rainbow Sunbeam wishing fairy. Go along to Robin Hood's Wheelgate park in Farnsfield dressed as a superhero or princess during half-term and get a free ticket to Twinlakes Park, Melton Mowbray. Head for Clumber Park for snowdrop walks, cycling or try your hand at mud-modelling (February 16-23), camp fire cooking and den building (February 22).