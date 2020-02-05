Hucknall cinema opening date revealed with James Bond, Mulan and Peter Rabbit on the bill

The opening date for Hucknall’s new cinema has now been confirmed and it promises to be an action-packed Easter.

The Arc Cinema will open to the public on Friday, March 27, in time to offer school holiday treats such as Peter Rabbit 2 and Mulan, plus James Bond returning in No Time to Die for older audiences.

The redevelopment works are very close to completion at what was the Byron Cinema on Duke Street and the finishing touches are being applied over the next few weeks.

Brian Gilligan, owner of Irish company Arc, said: “A great deal of hard work has gone into preparing a fantastic cinema in this iconic building and we are certain that the people of Hucknall are going to love what we’ve done.”

The operator is investing £3million in converting the site into a state of the art cinema with four screens.

Its property arm Melcorpo is thought to have spent £360,000 to buy the building in 2018. Delays to the project set back the original ambition to open last October.

The Byron showed its last film in 2006, and served as a bingo hall until closing two years ago.

Once complete, the cinema will have 425 luxury leather electric recliner seats, laser digital projection and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound.

All screens will be wheelchair accessible and there will be regular subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs and parent and baby screenings on the bill.

The cinema will show the latest blockbuster and independent films as well as broadcast screenings of opera, ballet and theatrical productions.

There will be a full range of snacks and drinks on offer and all the screens are licensed so customers can enjoy a beer or glass of wine while watching a film.

Applications for the post of general manager have now closed, but recruitment for staff began this week with application details available via the company’s Facebook page.

The cinema is expected to create 15 new jobs from the box office to ushers and refreshment sales.

The Arc Cinema was established in 2014, and now operates three sites in Ireland and one in the UK.

Hucknall is one of four more community cinemas set to open this year.