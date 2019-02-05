Jack Savoretti announces additional Forest Live concert date

Jack Savoretti has added an extra date as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission, playing Sherwood Pines Forest in June.

The singer/songwriter releases his sixth studio album, Singing To Strangers, on March 15 and the album features co-writes with both Bob Dylan and Kylie Minogue.

The album follows on from his last two gold-certified albums, Written in Scars and Sleep No More.

The special Forest Live gigs will see Jack and his band play material from his new album including latest single and BBC Radio 2’s Record Of The Week Candlelight, alongside classic Savoretti tracks.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every summer by Forestry Commission England in seven beautiful forests.

More than 1.75 million people have attended a forest gig in the last 18 years.

Supported by The Wandering Hearts, the gig is on Saturday, June 30.

Tickets proced £38.40 (plus booking fee) are on sale from 9am on 03000 680400 or the website