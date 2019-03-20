Megaslam Wrestling aces return to Kirkby on Friday for latest show

Megaslam Wrestling brings its touring family show to Kirkby-in-Ashfield on Friday, March 22.

Doors open at 7pm at Kirkby Festival Hall.

Established in 2009, Megaslam is Europe’s most prolific wrestling promoters, presenting nearly 300 live events a year across the United Kingdom and Isle Of Man.

The company last visited Kirkby in October 2018 and, due to a sold out crowd, wanted to book a date at the venue to be included on its current Ten Year Anniversary Tour.

Top stars from the wrestling world are set to appear including Megaslam champion Danny Hudson from Liverpool.

Fan favourite ‘Action Man’ Stixx will be in attendance as will ’The Warrior’ Paul Malen, ITV WOS Wrestler, CJ Banks, Northampton tag duo Addicted 2 Adrenaline and many more.

