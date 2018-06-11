Award-winner to head the cast in Sweet Charity at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company is to stage Sweet Charity later this year, its first musical production since 2006.

Subsequently adapted into an Oscar-nominated film, Sweet Charity is a modern Broadway classic following the trials and tribulations of Charity Hope Valentine (played by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Trehearn).

Working alongside her two best friends Nickie (played by Amy Ellen Richardson) and Helene (played by Carly Mercedes Dyer) as dancers in a sleazy New York bar, Charity is accustomed to being unlucky in love.

After being dumped by her latest boyfriend Charlie (played by Danny Collins), Charity’s luck takes an interesting turn when she meets Oscar (Marc Elliott) in a broken-down lift. The musical comedy follows the blossoming of their budding romance and the struggles they face trying to find love and success in a cynical world.

Charity’s boss Herman will be played by Carl Sanderson, who appeared in the popular West End production of Phantom of the Opera.

Sweet Charity is the first musical to be produced by the Nottingham Playhouse in more than ten years and forms a key highlight of Adam Penford’s first season with the theatre.

Artistic director of Nottingham Playhouse Adam Penford said: “This story of a spirited, working-class woman who refuses to give up on life and love, is life-affirming and perfect for Nottingham Playhouse.

“I’m thrilled that we’re bringing such a talented and prodigious cast and creative team from the West End to the East Midlands. Rebecca is an Olivier award-winning talent and was born to play Charity.

“Musicals are one of the most popular genres of theatre in this country and we’re so proud to be creating a home-grown musical production. The scale of Sweet Charity is enormous and will give our excellent in-house teams a chance to showcase their incredible skills; from costumes and sets, to lighting and sound.”

The cast will be performing hits such as If My Friends Could See Me Now, Hey Big Spender and The Rhythm of Life in this light-hearted fan favourite.

Sweet Charity runs from Friday, August 31 through to Saturday, September 22.

Tickets are priced at £45-£8.50.

For more information about Nottingham Playhouse visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk