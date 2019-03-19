Award-winning book Skellig is coming to Nottingham Playhouse

Get your tickets soon to see a new production of Skellig, running at Nottingham Playhouse from March 23 to April 7.

Following the success of Holes in the 2018 programme, Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford has continued his programming of titles aimed at schools and family audiences.

This family-friendly production retells David Almond’s modern classic through a hauntingly beautiful theatre adaptation.

Winner of the Whitbread Children’s Book of the Year and Carnegie Medal, Skellig captures the imagination of both adults and children, taking them on a journey of friendship and self-discovery suitable for those aged eight and up.

Lonely, fed up and frightened, Michael begins to explore his new surroundings, including the derelict shed at the bottom of the garden where he makes an unusual discovery.

Behind the piles of dust-covered junk, Michael discovers Skellig (Edward Harrison), a strange, emaciated creature hidden among the debris.

