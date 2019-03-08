Bands galore announced for this year’s Indietracks Festival

A total of 45 bands have been announced for this year’s Indietracks Festival, being held from July 26-28 at the Midland Railway Butterley, near Ripley.

Kero Kero Bonito, The Orielles (see video), Stealing Sheep, Tracyanne & Danny, Bis, Withered Hand, The Spook School and Big Joanie are among artists confirmed for this year’s festival.

They will be joined by Holy Now, Young Romance, Mammoth Penguins, Porridge Radio, Strawberry Generation, Randolph’s Leap, The Catenary Wires, Molar, Witching Waves, Thud, Seazoo and L I P S, plus Fresh, Jetstream Pony, Child’s Pose, The BV’s, Cheerbleederz, Kermes, Kagoule, Junk Whale, Athabaska and many more.

It all takes place at the picturesque steam railway site with artists playing on four stages, plus steam train rides, discos, art and craft workshops, children’s activities, museums, real ale and street foods.

Early bird tickets are now available until Sunday, May 12.

Click here for more on the announcement and to buy your tickets.