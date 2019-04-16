Bands galore as Cloggstock festival returns to Hilcote Country Club this weekend

The local festival season kicks off with the return of Cloggstock to Alfreton’s Hilcote Country Club for a second year over the Easter weekend.

A wide variety of music from punk and folk to Celtic will grace the stage from Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 21.

Sons of Clogger, Rev Hammer, the Blue Carpet Band (pictured), the Brandy Thieves, Goldwater, Jonny Wallis, Rats From a Sinking Ship, Herbie Jack, Def Goldblum, Jess Silk, Diablo Furs, WI, Terminal Rage, Verbal Warning, Paul Henshaw & the Scientific Simpletons, Raynor Jackson, Darwin’s Rejects, Bleeding Hearts, Phil Cudworth, Jess Whitmore, Dirty Davey and Paul Carbuncle are among the acts to feature.

Tickets – via Eventbrite - for the three days are £40 with 12-16 year-olds half price and under 12s free. There will be children’s entertainment provided.

Camping – for tents or vans – is £5 per night.

Music starts at 5pm on the Friday and 1pm on the Saturday and Sunday. Dogs are welcome.

