Big Fish Little Fish family rave to take place in Nottingham

Big Fish Little Fish return to Nottingham on Saturday, June 16, for a Father’s Day weekend special, with a Mythical Beasties themed family rave, featuring former Cream Liverpool resident Paul Bleasdale.

The multi award winning Big Fish Little Fish family rave is returning to Nottingham for a an early summer party with a difference. It will be held again at Glee in Nottingham from 1.30pm-4pm.

DJ Paul Bleasdale will be playing a banging set of old skool rave to a crowd of around 500 parents and their children aged 0-8.

Big Fish Little Fish has been running regularly in London since 2013. It has also been named in the top ten of Time Out London’s 101 Best Things to do with Kids in London.

The family raves include a multi-sensory dance floor with top DJs playing club classics. Club visuals, bubble machines, glitter cannons and a giant parachute dance help to create the atmosphere of a real rave. As well as a play and chill out area for babies, the events have a high quality themed craft area with a colouring mural and a playdough table.

Tickets for the party, which has a Mythical Beasties theme, are now on sale from the Glee box office, so break out your Unicorns, and Fairies, your Dragons and your Mermaids

For more, see www.glee.co.uk/performer/big-fish-little-fish/