Bowdler performs in Sutton at organ concert

The Sutton in Ashfield Electronic Organ Society presents a concert by theatre organist John Bowdler on June 13.

He will be playing the Technics GA3 Electronic organ. John has been a resident organist at the Tower Ballroom Blackpool for the past 30 years and is one the top theatre organists in the UK. This is a show not to be missed.

The concert takes place at St John’s Methodist Church, Titchfield Avenue, Sutton in Ashfield.

The society’s concerts start at 7pm and doors open at 6.15 pm. All are welcome.

Admission is £5 for members, £7 for non members, including refreshments.