Brand new work to feature in great line-up at NSO’s next concert

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will end their 2017-2018 season with a performance on Saturday, July 7 at St Mary’s Church, High Pavement, Nottingham.

Conducted by Derek Williams, the concert starts at 7.30pm and features the premiere of Nottinghamshire-based composer David Machell’s Horn Concerto.

An attractive and accessible work, it has been written for - and will be performed by - NSO’s principal horn player Robert Parker, with accompaniment from the orchestra.

The concert also features orchestral excerpts from Wagner’s The Mastersingers of Nuremberg, including the hugely popular overture, plus Tchaikovsky’s final masterpiece, his Sixth Symphony, the ‘Pathetique’.

Tickets are £14, £12 concessions and £5 for 18 and under and full time students. They are available online at http://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/ and on the door.